Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 5 With Alec Baldwin

The Baldwin family just got a little bigger.

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin have welcomed a baby boy. The proud mom announced the happy news on Instagram Wednesday, Sept. 9.

"We had a baby last night," she wrote alongside a photo of the 36-year-old fitness guru and the 62-year-old actor admiring their little one. "He is perfect, and we couldn't be happier."

As for those wondering about the bundle of joy's moniker, Hilaria said they'll have to "stay tuned for a name." Of course, several of their famous friends and family members congratulated them on the big news.

"Congratulations to the entire battalion!!" Billy Baldwin wrote in the comments section. "I think Guillermo Eduardo has a fabulous ring to it!!"

Added Katie Couric, "Mazel!!!! He's beautiful."

The birth came five months after Hilaria announced the pregnancy.

"I'll let the baby do the talking because I don't have the words to express how this sound makes us feel," she captioned a clip of the baby's heartbeat in April. "Just got the great news that all is well and all is healthy with this little munchkin. I wanted to share this with you. Here we go again."