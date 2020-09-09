Regina King and Tracee Ellis Ross' All-Black Golden Girls Remake Instantly Made 2020 Better

History was made on Zoom.

Nearly three decades after The Golden Girls and its leads Bea Arthur, Betty White and Rue McClanahan bid farewell to the small screen, some of Hollywood's biggest stars resurrected it in a momentous way.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, fans were invited to 2020's hottest spot—Zoom—for an all-Black reimagining of The Golden Girls, starring Alfre Woodard as Sophia, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rose, Sanaa Lathan as Blanche and Regina King as Dorothy along with special guest Jesse Williams.

The remake of sorts, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe, is part of Zoom's new live table read series, "Zoom Where It Happens," and also included a civic element as viewers were encouraged to complete the census.

As the event's information page read, "In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!"