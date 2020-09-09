Regina King and Tracee Ellis Ross' All-Black Golden Girls Remake Instantly Made 2020 Better

History was made on Zoom.
Nearly three decades after The Golden Girls and its leads Bea Arthur, Betty White and Rue McClanahan bid farewell to the small screen, some of Hollywood's biggest stars resurrected it in a momentous way.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, fans were invited to 2020's hottest spot—Zoom—for an all-Black reimagining of The Golden Girls, starring Alfre Woodard as Sophia, Tracee Ellis Ross as Rose, Sanaa Lathan as Blanche and Regina King as Dorothy along with special guest Jesse Williams.
The remake of sorts, directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and hosted by Lena Waithe, is part of Zoom's new live table read series, "Zoom Where It Happens," and also included a civic element as viewers were encouraged to complete the census.
As the event's information page read, "In an effort to further engage our community and drive change, all you need to do to enjoy this evening is sign up to receive messages about how you can make a change during this election!"
Of course, no Golden Girls reimagining would be complete without the famous theme song. As the grand finale, Aaron Scott, who previously went viral for his rendition of "Thank You for Being a Friend," performed his powerhouse version to complete the table read.
On social media, the entire event was met with rave virtual applause.
"Proud of these ladies!" Ava DuVernay tweeted. "The wigs! The accents! The costumes! Good vibes! Over 100k registered for this special table read. 50k got in, which is the @zoom_us max. We hit it! Thanks to all who tuned in. And all who tried. Share the census info! Much love!"
Bythewood was just as happy about the turnout. "THANK YOU ALL WHO TUNED IN TONIGHT!" she tweeted. "Sorry to those unable to get in. Over 100K registered for 50K spots. Shocked all of us. But stay tuned!"
Meanwhile, viewers signed off with full hearts.
"Oh man, this did my heart so good!" one fan tweeted. "Sanaa Lathan, Regina King, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Alfre Woodard - I was mouthing the dialogue right along with you. Thank you for being our friends tonight."