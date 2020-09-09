See Kristen Bell, Josh Gad and More Frozen Stars Pull Off a Magical Surprise for a Superfan Nurse

For the first time in forever, the Frozen cast virtually reunited to give one nurse a magical surprise.

Josh Gad rallied together Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Jonathan Groff for the Sept. 8 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! and did something special for Kellie Merner, a NICU nurse from Hartford, Conn.

But before he brought out the Arendelle crew, Gad, who was serving as guest host amid Jimmy Kimmel's summer break, asked the healthcare hero what it's been like to work during the global coronavirus pandemic.

"With COVID happening, babies never stopped coming," Merner replied. "So, we remained very busy. We just had to learn to adapt, to wear more PPE and go with how the wind changes. The biggest change has been our visitor policy. Parents are no longer allowed to visit their babies together, which is challenging because they can't have that bonding experience together with their babies."