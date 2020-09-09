The Definitive Ranking of Hugh Grant's Romantic Leading Roles

Hugh Grant would be the first to tell you, don't believe the hype.

"I get very annoyed when people think that I am, sort of, nice, or diffident, or a polite gentleman or Englishman," he said on Watch What Happens Live in 2015. "All of those phrases make me gnash my teeth. I'm a quite nasty piece of work and I think people should know that."

If it makes him rest easier, we were never under the impression that he was just some "polite gentleman," even before his own personal baby boom that required a flow chart to keep track of how seemingly overnight he was a father of three with two women.

Rather, Grant (now a married father of five) has always just brought a certain something to his half of a love match onscreen, resulting in an IMDb page full of appealing suitors who invariably have their issues (a fear of commitment, a walled-off heart, he's prime minister), but nothing insurmountable—and no matter how much bumbling they do on their way to getting to the point, they always end up saying the right thing.