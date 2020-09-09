Shop Kelly Clarkson's Favorite New Arrivals From Her French Country Wayfair Line

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you love Kelly Clarkson's French country Wayfair line, you won't want to miss the whopping 1,300 new arrivals that were just added to it.
If you're unsure where to even begin with all of these new pieces, allow the talk show host to walk you through her favorite arrivals below. They include furniture and décor for the entire home at an always reasonable price-point.
Esme Six-Light Candle Style Classic/Traditional Chandelier
"This chandelier makes me feel like I'm in a French cottage. It's so romantic! You really can't beat a look like this at such a low price."
Delphine Velvet Tufted Round Storage Ottoman
"A little glam goes a long way! I love this as an impromptu stool for guests, and the hidden storage lets me hide all my throw blankets before they come over."
Sidney Cotton Armless Settee
"You know that space in your home that's just for you? Yeah, this settee belongs there. The perfect spot to enjoy a glass of wine after a long day."
Gabrielle Farmhouse Arch Distressed Wall Mirror
"This wall mirror has 130 five-star reviews and is a favorite from my first collection with Wayfair. It opens up any space and makes you feel like you've got a private window to the French countryside."
Ondine Solid Wood Counter Stool
"The legs on this stool! Need I say more?!"
Delaney Twin Daybed
"The little details on this daybed are a game changer. I love it for a spare room! It adds extra seating and doubles as a guest bed when you need it."
Decrescendo Distressed Vintage Medallion Oriental Blue/Beige Area Rug
"I like my rugs comfy, chic and priced just right. This design checks all the boxes."
