Floyd Mayweather's Boxing Prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, Dead at 22 After Shooting

The world of boxing has lost a rising star.

Floyd Mayweather shared the heartbreaking news that his prodigy, Danny Gonzalez, passed away. "R.I.P champ gone but never forgotten," Mayweather captioned his Instagram post on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

According to law enforcement, the athlete was shot and killed on Labor Day, Sept. 7, in Moreno Valley, Calif. He was 22 years old.

The Moreno Valley Sheriff's Department confirmed to E! News that they responded to a call "regarding a report of an assault with a deadly weapon." When authorities arrived on the scene, they found "three male victims with gunshot wounds."

Per law enforcement, two of the victims were minors and were immediately transported to a local hospital. They were treated for "non-life-threatening injuries," however, the other victim, one adult, had "succumbed to his injuries at the scene."

At this time, the investigation is currently ongoing. It's unclear if authorities have any suspects or know the motive of the shooting.