Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Becca and MAC!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, take 50% off Becca Primers, and 50% off MAC Prep + Prime Lip Primer and Lip Pencil in Shade Whirl or Soar! Check out our faves below!
Becca Cosmetics Backlight Priming Filter
This unique primer uses Backlight Technology to filter, blur imperfections, and diffuse, creating a perfect canvas for your makeup, while imparting a subtle glow. The formula includes an optical pearl blend that gives skin dimension and makes it look lit from within, even when you put makeup on over top. It's also made without animal by-products, parabens, sulfates, gluten and phthalates.
MAC Prep + Prime Lip Primer
Before you swipe some color on your lips, make sure you prime them with this color-free base that adds light moisture, smooths roughness and refines your lips. Not only does it prep your lips for color, it helps your lipstick last longer. It's also fragrance free, oil free and dermatologist tested.
MAC Lip Pencil
Shape, line and fill in your lips with this creamy lip pencil, which defines your pout without skipping or dragging, giving you the perfect outline for holding your lipstick in place. Or, you can use it to fully color your lips for an even more intense boost to your gloss or lipstick. Grab it in one of two colors: Soar, a midtone pinkish brown, or Whirl, a muted-rosy-tinted pink.
