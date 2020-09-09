Kanye West on Race, Mental Health & More: 8 Highlights From Part 2 of Nick Cannon's Podcast

Kanye West has more to say.

The Yeezy designer opened up about everything from his relationship with God to the Taylor Swift-VMAs controversy on last week's episode of Nick Cannon's podcast—which the actor and musician dubbed "part 1" of "one of the most open interviews" Cannon's Class has ever seen—and now, part 2 is here.

In an equally lengthy episode released on Tuesday, Kanye went into detail about his presidential aspirations, as well as his 2020 opponents, what he's learned about himself throughout the campaign and whether or not he'll run again in the future.

The rapper also revealed what went down during his meeting with Jared Kushner, though he made it clear that he doesn't owe anyone any explanations.

"I don't care if we got ice cream, I can meet with whoever I want," Kanye told Nick. "You know why? Because I'm free. And so many Black people—so many people—are just not free. I have the freedom to vote for who I want. I have the freedom to meet with whoever I want."

Kanye also discussed fatherhood, his mental health and teaching his wife Kim Kardashian about "the white voice."