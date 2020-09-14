NYFWKardashiansKatie HolmesPhotosVideos

Stop and Admire Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Unforgettable Date Nights at the Emmys

Before celebrating the 2020 Emmys, E! News looks back on all the couples who made TV’s biggest night a romantic evening before calling it quits.

Some Hollywood couples are simply unforgettable. 

For countless pop culture fans, 2020 kicked off on a great note when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited for award season. Jennifer was celebrating her success in The Morning Show while Brad was receiving praise for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Although the friendly exes won't be reuniting in person for the virtual 2020 Emmys, it's hard not to forget about the four—yes four—unforgettable years they attended as a Hollywood couple.

Back in the day, Jennifer was receiving Emmy nominations after making us laugh every Thursday night with her portrayal of Rachel Green in Friends. As for Brad, he was the supportive husband who was finding success on the big screen with various projects including the Ocean's Eleven franchise.

And while some good things must come to an end in this small Hollywood town, it doesn't mean that fans can't get a little nostalgic and look back on those special date nights.

In honor of the 2020 Emmys, E! News decided to compile just some of the many couples who previously called the award show date night before they went their separate ways.

And while Jennifer and Brad deserve plenty of love, you may be surprised at what you see when you take a trip down memory lane below.

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

Do these two even need an introduction? They were one of Hollywood's most beloved couples. And while things didn't work out romantically, we can't help but remember fond memories like this appearance at the 1999 Emmys.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

They're back! At the 2000 Emmy Awards, fashion lovers loved the Friends star's sexy red dress and clutch. As for Brad's pose, there's just one word: Swag!

M. Caulfield/WireImage
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

At the 2002 Emmys, the actor supported his wife after she won Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Friends

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston

What's so funny you two? Little did pop culture fans know that the 2004 Emmys would be this pair's final appearance at the show as a couple. Don't cry because it's over; smile that it happened! 

Christopher Polk/Variety/Shutterstock
Justin Hartley & Chrishell Stause

Long before Selling Sunset revealed so much about this Hollywood split, the This Is Us star and Oppenheim Group real estate agent were a happy couple at the 2019 Emmys. 

Dan MacMedan/WireImage
Anna Faris & Chris Pratt

We know, we know. This split still hurts! But perhaps we can go back in time to 2011 when the Hollywood couple attended the Emmys arm in arm.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ian Somerhalder & Nina Dobrev

Let's be honest: These two looked red hot at the 2011 Emmys when walking the red carpet. But we can't forget that both have moved on. In fact, Ian has started a beautiful family with Nikki Reed. Long live The Vampire Diaries.

Donato Sardella/WireImage
Heidi Klum & Seal

Before marrying Tom Kaulitz, the Project Runway host was celebrating her achievements on the small screen with the "Kiss From a Rose" singer.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

Whenever these two showed up, it was almost like Hollywood royalty was in the building. While the couple has since divorced, they remain on friendly terms and focused on co-parenting.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Eva Longoria & JC Chasez

At the 2004 Emmys, Desperate Housewives was just kicking off and creating buzz. One of the stars just so happened to have a boy band member as her plus one.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Will Arnett & Amy Poehler

Before announcing their separation in September 2012, this couple brought the laughs to every red carpet. And yes, Will was more than happy to support his wife's beloved comedy series Parks and Recreation.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Zooey Deschanel & Jacob Pechenik

Back in 2014, the actress celebrated the success of New Girl on the red carpet with her husband. Today, the couple is separating with Zooey dating Property Brothers star Jonathan Scott.

Robert Mora/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner & Scott Foley

Rewind to the 2002 Emmys when the Alias stars were happily married after meeting on set. The two would later separate in March 2003 with their divorce being finalized almost one year later.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Jame-Lynn Sigler & Jerry Ferrara

After meeting on the set of Entourage in 2008, these two developed a romantic relationship that included a date night at the 2009 Emmy Awards. The couple would later split in December of the same year.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
Marla Sokoloff & James Franco

According to reports, this duo started dating while they were working on the movie Whatever It Takes. They stayed together for a few years and remained mostly private about their relationship—minus a red carpet appearance at the 2002 Emmys.

