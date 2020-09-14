Stop and Admire Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt's Unforgettable Date Nights at the Emmys

Some Hollywood couples are simply unforgettable.

For countless pop culture fans, 2020 kicked off on a great note when Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunited for award season. Jennifer was celebrating her success in The Morning Show while Brad was receiving praise for his performance in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Although the friendly exes won't be reuniting in person for the virtual 2020 Emmys, it's hard not to forget about the four—yes four—unforgettable years they attended as a Hollywood couple.

Back in the day, Jennifer was receiving Emmy nominations after making us laugh every Thursday night with her portrayal of Rachel Green in Friends. As for Brad, he was the supportive husband who was finding success on the big screen with various projects including the Ocean's Eleven franchise.

And while some good things must come to an end in this small Hollywood town, it doesn't mean that fans can't get a little nostalgic and look back on those special date nights.