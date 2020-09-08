Shop Hannah Ann Sluss's Favorite Styles at Boohoo

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
If you've wanted to steal Hannah Ann Sluss's style since her days on The Bachelor, hold onto your rosé and listen to this: The model now has a new edit at Boohoo that embodies her taste in fashion while being affordable to shop. The edit includes 101 of Sluss's favorite Boohoo pieces in standard and plus sizes.
Below, Sluss exclusively shares some of her most-loved items from the edit with E!
Ruched Front Faux Leather Mini Skirt
"I love a good faux leather and the ruched mini skirt is one of my favorite pieces from the edit. I love how versatile this skirt is! I can dress it up with heels or down with a cute pair of sneakers with a tank top."
Organza Ruffle One Shoulder Crop Top
"The organza ruffle one shoulder crop top is so adorable! I feel like we all need a nice white top in our closet because it can be worn on any occasion! The one shoulder with the ruffle is sweet and innocent looking, but also a little sexy."
Denim Tie Shoulder Bodice Crop Top
"The denim tie shoulder bodice crop top is one of my go to pieces that I wear all the time! I love the bodice of this top because it highlights a woman's figure in all the right places. Anything denim is timeless and a great wardrobe staple."
Lace Tie Shoulder Top
"I love the lace tie shoulder top because it's the perfect piece to wear on a date or girls dinner night. It's sweet, but also fun and flirty with the white lace. I would pair this top with black shorts and nude heels."
