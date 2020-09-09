BREAKING

Keeping Up With the Kardashians to End After Season 20
The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years: See Their Epic Fashion Transformations!

Take a stroll with us down memory lane!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are known for being some of the most fashionable celebrities in the game. Not only do they help gain traction for trends, but they are responsible for starting them (bike shorts, anyone?).

The cameras have been rolling on their lifestyles and red carpet appearances for more than a decade, which means there are plenty of iconic looks to rifle through. When it comes to their creativity, there is no shortage of cute content and amazing looks.

With the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be ending after season 20 next year, what better way to celebrate the series' place in pop culture history than by looking back at Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's epic style transformations through the years?!

While the girls' styles may have changed and evolved, they've definitely cemented their titles as fashion icons over the last decade.

Best Keeping Up With the Kardashians Moments Ever!

Scroll through the gallery below to relive their best looks before Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns on Thursday, Sept. 17 on E! KUWTK's final season will air in 2021.

Binge past episodes anytime online now or on Peacock starting Sept. 20!

(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

Michael Caulfield/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2002)
Andreas Branch/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Albert L. Ortega/WireImage
Kim Kardashian (2006)
Bruce Gifford/FilmMagic
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian (2007)
John Shearer/WireImage for Rock & Republic
Kim Kardashian (2007)
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
Khloe Kardashian (2007)
Donato Sardella/WireImage
Kendall Jenner (2008)
Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Ryan Born/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Denise Truscello/WireImage
Kourtney Kardashian (2008)
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Kim Kardashian (2008)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Khloe Kardashian (2008)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Charley Gallay/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2008)
AP/Dan Steinberg
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Steve Granitz/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Todd Williamson/WireImage.com
Kourtney Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2009)
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2009)
John Shearer/WireImage.com
Kim Kardashian (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kendall Jenner (2009)
Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Michael Buckner/Getty Images For AXE
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
Michael Tran/FilmMagic
Kylie Jenner (2010)
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian (2010)
View More Photos From The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years
Keeping Up With the Kardashians returns Sunday, 20 Sept. at 9 p.m., only on E!

