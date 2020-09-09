The Kardashian-Jenners Through the Years: See Their Epic Fashion Transformations!

Take a stroll with us down memory lane!

The Kardashian and Jenner sisters are known for being some of the most fashionable celebrities in the game. Not only do they help gain traction for trends, but they are responsible for starting them (bike shorts, anyone?).

The cameras have been rolling on their lifestyles and red carpet appearances for more than a decade, which means there are plenty of iconic looks to rifle through. When it comes to their creativity, there is no shortage of cute content and amazing looks.

With the news that Keeping Up With the Kardashians will be ending after season 20 next year, what better way to celebrate the series' place in pop culture history than by looking back at Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner's epic style transformations through the years?!

While the girls' styles may have changed and evolved, they've definitely cemented their titles as fashion icons over the last decade.