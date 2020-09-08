Why The Bachelor's Nikki Ferrell Says She'll "Never" Be Friends With Clare Crawley

They say every rose has its thorn...

While Nikki Ferrell and Clare Crawley weren't the ones handing out roses on The Bachelor in 2014, it appears things between the two still haven't watered away. As fans will recall, they both competed for Juan Pablo Galavis' heart and were the last two remaining ladies.

But during the finale, Juan chose to be with Nikki, though they would eventually split several months later. Although Clare didn't walk away with a diamond ring, she left an unforgettable impression on audiences when she stood up for herself and told The Bachelor star off.

Fast-forward to 2020 and Clare is The Bachelorette lead. However, it looks like there's one person not tuning in to the new season: Nikki.

When asked where things stand between her and Clare, the 33-year-old star gave an honest and candid answer.

"We did not reconcile, but I feel like there was never a relationship to reconcile," Nikki told Nick Viall on the Viall Files podcast, per US Weekly. "I don't really think about her, I don't really care and I think [she] probably feels the same way about me."