Cozy Up to Otherland's New Fall Candle Collection

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
There may not be a crisp in the air just yet, but that doesn't mean fall isn't on its way. And to celebrate its imminent return, Otherland has released their full collection of fall candles to set the seasonal mood!
The Manor House Weekend Collection is inspired by countryside weekends where bonfires blaze, cider gets spiked, and friends become family. The scents are both comforting and unconventional, with options that are crisp and fresh, invoke cozy moments spent reading next to the fireplace, or offer deeper, more mysterious and magical scents that are as intriguing as they are sultry. And as with any Otherland candle, each one has a 55-hour burn time and is made of coconut and soy wax with a 100% cotton wick, right here in the U.S. Plus, there's no parabens, phthalates, sulfates or synthetic dyes, and they're cruelty free.
The Manor House Weekend Collection is available now at a price of $36 for a single candle, or $89 for a three-pack. Get into fall mode by shopping the collection below!
Otherland Dappled Wood Candle
Notes of Sandalwood, Toasted Walnut and Sweet Hay mix together to create an earthy, woody scent to warm your home for the season. Like if you were burning incense while making walnut bread... in a barn? (We tried. The point is, it smells amazing.)
Otherland Crisp Cornflower Candle
Light and airy with a scent almost reminiscent of spring, this mix of Corn Silk, Golden Husk and Water Lily is a fresher take on the season, featuring light florals accented with a hint of earthiness. We like it in our makeshift home office, 'cause it calms us when we're stress surfing the internet.
Otherland Mountain Lace Candle
The scents in this candle almost sound like a cocktail, with Elderflower Fizz, Anjou Pear and Apple Blossom mixing florals with fruits to create this intoxicating aroma. Fresh and crisp with a hint of sweet flowers underneath, burning this candle will transport you to the great outdoors for activities like apple picking, without having to suffer through apple picking.
Otherland Cardamom Milk Candle
Make your home smell like an artisanal coffee shop with this candle's blend of Frothy Milk, Cardamom and Praline Woods, bringing the best of spicy scents and woodsy notes together with a creamy smoothness you usually only smell in chocolate. Extra points if you burn it while you're eating dessert, preferably in the pie family (may we recommend pecan?).
Otherland Tapestry Candle
We're not saying this candle was meant for witchcraft, but there's definitely something magical going on with this blend of Burnt Maple, Smoky Oud and Vetiver. It's intimate and intriguing, while also a little sultry, stopping just short of being Too Much. All the better to conjure the spirits with, my dear. Just make sure you spellcast responsibly...
Otherland Sun Suede Candle
This candle makes us think of cardigans with leather patches on the elbows, or big club chairs to cozy up in with a blanket and a good book, or tucking into a bowl of butternut squash soup. But none of these visions would be complete without this candle burning in the background, imparting a scent blend of Salty Saffron, Pink Peppercorn and White Suede.
