RHOP's Ashley Darby Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Ashley Darby has another little Joey in her pouch.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, The Real Housewives of Potomac star took to Instagram to confirm that she and husband Michael Darby are expecting their second child together.

"There's no hiding this big belly anymore!" the Bravo personality wrote. "We are elated to share our news with you! To say we are thankful is an absolute understatement #RHOP"

This caption came alongside a video that featured her first child with her Australian husband, 14-month-old son Dean. The video stated, "Dean has an announcement to make, Baby D2 arriving February 2021."

Ashley previously teased her second baby plan to E! News back in August 2020. Ahead of the RHOP season five premiere, the former Oz owner shared, "Oh my gosh, I'm yearning to have more children. I would say that if I could I would have a Darby dozen and have a whole football team of kids, just a slew of them running around."

Per Ashley, Michael "made it clear that he would be willing to have one more child."