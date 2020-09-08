Will Smith Announces Fresh Prince of Bel-Air-Inspired Drama Coming to Peacock

Now this is a story all about how the dramatic reimagining of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air landed at Peacock.

On Tuesday, Sept. 8, Will Smith took to his YouTube page and revealed that Peacock has ordered two seasons of BEL-Air. As E! readers may recall, in August 2020, Smith's Westbrook Studios and Universal TV confirmed they were creating a series inspired by cinematographer Morgan Cooper's 2019 viral trailer, which reimagined the show as a drama.

"We have just officially closed the deal with Peacock with an unprecedented two-season-order from a pitch," Smith shared with Cooper and BEL-AIR showrunner Chris Collins. "I've been in this business for 30 years and that does not happen. They ordered two full seasons of BEL-AIR based on the quality of the pitch and the work that you guys have done. So, I want to say congratulations. I am hyped."

Cooper, who will direct, co-write and co-executive produce the drama, revealed that he plans to "peel back the layers of these iconic characters and explore this world in a really unforgettable way."