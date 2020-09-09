A Look At Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds' Deeply Controversial Wedding

At first glance it was certainly pretty.

A nearly mile-long tunnel of weathered 270-year-old oak trees, dripping with Spanish moss. A reception venue filled with charming details, from the bistro light-strung patio overlooking the tidal marsh to the angled wooden beams just begging for chandeliers to the antique table covered in various homespun desserts.

Add to that a custom couture silk tulle Marchesa ballgown with illusion crystal beading, a look befitting a bride who'd earned praise for the bohemian ensembles and statement footwear she'd popularized onscreen and the classic Chanel and dreamy Dior designs she'd famously selected for various red carpets and press appearances without the help of a stylist.

But there's a reason Ryan Reynolds recently called his Sept. 9, 2012 wedding to Blake Lively "a giant f--king mistake."

When the couple first happened onto images of South Carolina's Boone Hall Plantation & Gardens, mere months into their friends-to-lovers transition, they saw the dream of exchanging vows under the curved oaks; the potential in the rustic, wooden Cotton Dock; the seemingly endless picturing-taking possibilities; the romance. The place had been a backdrop for the tearjerker to end all tearjerkers, The Notebook for Chrissake!