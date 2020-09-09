How RHOBH Star Dorit Kemsley Has Found the "Silver Lining" of Quarantine Life

Dorit Kemsley won't settle for anything less than everything and we won't settle for anything less than learning everything about her self-care routine.

We know we're not the only ones who have spent our Wednesday nights living for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star's stunning looks and quotable lines, with the mother of two—wed to property developer PK Kemsley—consistently serving heaping helpings in both departments throughout season 10. And that might just be because she's established an attainable and family-oriented self-care routine at-home with son Jagger, 6, and daughter Phoenix, 4, to keep her centered amid all the drama going down in the 90210.

In E! News' Wellness Wednesday series, the Beverly Beach designer is reveals her go-to healthy snacks and indulgences, her favorite way to break a sweat and what she can't go to bed without doing.

Affirmation or Mantra You Tell Yourself:

I am grateful for all of my blessings.