Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams Debuts Blonde Mullet Haircut

You know the drill! Business in the front, party in the back.

Maisie Williams is kicking it old school. The Game of Thrones actress debuted a brand new look that is giving us major '80s vibes. In a series of social media photos, the 23-year-old star revealed that her natural brunette locks are now platinum blonde and she's rocking a much shaggier look than usual.

While Maisie has posted a few separate pics over the course of the summer, her hairstylist recently gave fans an up close and personal look at the starlet's locks on social media. "Mullet for my Valetine," hair salon Bleach London captioned the post of Maisie in a mask and overalls rocking her new bleached blonde cut.

She's not the first celeb to go for the classic mullet look. Last year, Miley Cyrus also debuted a modern mullet look with the same bleached blonde color. "Miley wanted to go more punk. She wanted something edgy," celebrity hairstylist Sally Hershberger told E! News exclusively when she first made the chop last year. "We went with a modern mullet that she can wear sleek, but also wavy and messy."