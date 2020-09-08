Lupita Nyong'o Honors Chadwick Boseman With Heart-Wrenching Tribute: "It Doesn’t Make Sense"

Lupita Nyong'o is paying tribute to her friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman.

The Oscar winner took to social media on Tuesday, Sept. 8, to share a message about the beloved actor, who passed away in late August. "I write these words from a place of hopelessness, to honor a man who had great hope," Lupita began. "I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense."

Lupita said that the news of his death is a "punch to my gut every morning." She went on to note that Chadwick was a man "who made the most of his time, and somehow also managed to take his time." Though she said they didn't know each other for long, Boseman "had a profound effect on me" in that time that they had together.

"When we came together to make Black Panther, I remember being struck by his quiet, powerful presence," Lupita wrote. "He had no airs about him, but there was a higher frequency that he seemed to operate from. You got the sense that he was fully present and also somehow fully aware of things in the distant future. As a result, I noticed that Chadwick never seemed rushed! He commanded his time with ease...and he put in the work with all of us."

"He showed up to every rehearsal and training and shoot day with his game face on," the actress continued. "He was absorbent. Agile. He set the bar high by working with a generosity of spirit, creating an ego-free environment by sheer example, and he always had a warm gaze and warm strong embrace to share. His large hands would descend on my shoulders and give them a squeeze that relieved me of the tensions I did not realize I was holding. Chadwick's hands were strong enough to carry the weight of the film and free enough to clasp mine when I needed it."