See Kanye West and His Kids "Walk on Water" at Sunday Service in Georgia

Sunday Service is back in session!

Kanye West made a major comeback with his weekly event on Sept. 6. The 43-year-old rapper and presidential hopeful held his Sunday Service in Fayetteville, Ga. with guests that included his wife, Kim Kardashian, their kids, pastor Joel Osteen and many others.

Unlike previous Sunday Services, Kanye took this one to the next level by bringing a famous Bible story to life—quite literally. The Jesus Is King rapper told the story of Jesus walking on water with Peter, and shortly after, he himself was traipsing along the Pinewood Forest lake with Osteen and his choir.

Plus, Kanye's 7-year-old daughter, North West, and 4-year-old son, Saint West, joined in on the fun and participated in the "walking on water" portion of the service.

Throughout the event, the rapper and his choir performed gospel-inspired music, which included Kanye's 2016 track "Ultralight Beam" off his The Life of Pablo album.