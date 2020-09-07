Lloyd Cafe Cadena's Family Reveals YouTube Star's Cause of Death

Lloyd Cafe Cadena's family has revealed the YouTube star's cause of death.

The social media personality's loved ones shared details of his passing in a statement posted to Facebook on Sunday, Sept. 6. The statement started off by thanking Cadena's millions of fans for their support.

"There are simply no words to express our heartfelt thanks for the prayers and sympathy you have extended to our family during this time of loss," the post read.

The family then wrote that "Lloyd was confined in the hospital on September 1 due to high fever and dry cough."

"He was tested for COVID-19 on the same day which the result came out positive on September 3," the statement continued. "As soon as the result of his swab test came out, our family, including BNT immediately isolated themselves. His vitals were okay and had no complaints."

However, things soon took a turn.

"On September 4, 5am he was seen by the staff unresponsive and pale looking," the statement read. "As informed by the doctor, he suffered a heart attack while asleep. He was cremated yesterday and his remains is in our house in Cavite in the meantime."

At the end of the post, the family noted that "all expressions of sympathy, including flowers and cards, are welcome" and that they could be sent to "Immaculate Conception Chapel - Kaingin."