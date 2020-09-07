Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago Spills the Tea On Her Romance Rumors

Too Hot to Handle's Francesca Farago is setting the record straight.

The Netflix star recently opened up about her dating history and the many romance rumors she's sparked since breaking up with co-star Harry Jowsey in June.

"There's been a lot of drama and stuff happening, and a lot of rumors," Francesca began her YouTube video on Sunday, Sept. 6. "I don't know if anyone is even following, but it's being brought to my attention a lot. I figured I'd... address situations."

For the reality TV personality, she said she wanted to give her fans and followers "some clarity" about her dating life. She described it as "pretty crazy" since she's been linked to many celebrities including Jersey Shore's Vinny Guadagnino, Australian model Casey Boonstra and, more recently, Bachelorette alum, Jef Holm.

"It's hard because I go out to dinner or I just start talking to someone casually, and there's photographers or it gets blown up," Francesca explained, adding that she's is currently dating a "person that I just recently met."