Inside Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith's "Very Flirty" Beach Day

Beach bums!

Sofia Richie and Jaden Smith made waves online after they were spotted hanging out in Malibu, Calif on Saturday, Sept. 5. According to the Daily Mail, who obtained photos of the duo's beach day, Sofia and Jaden had fun in the sun.

For their outing, the 22-year-old model donned a bright pink bikini that featured a floral print. As for the singer? He also rocked pink swimming trunks. Although a picture says a thousand words, a source tells E! News exactly how Sofia and Jaden's outing really went down.

Spoiler: The two spent "all day and night" hanging out together.

"They spent the afternoon playing on the beach together with friends. But Sofia and Jaden only had eyes for each other," the insider shares, adding, "They swam in the water together and wrapped their arms around each other. They held hands as they went in and out of the water and then they pulled each other in for a hug."