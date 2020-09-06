Jon Cryer Slams Rep. Matt Gaetz After He Says "Charlie Sheen Carried" Two and a Half Men

War of words.

Jon Cryer and Florida congressman Matt Gaetz had an interesting exchange on Twitter on Saturday, Sept. 5. The duo threw jabs at each other and even brought Charlie Sheen into the mix.

The unexpected Twitter feud appeared to stem from one of Cryer's posts, in which we showed support for Florida's Democratic candidate Phil Ehr.

The Two and a Half Men actor specifically tagged Gaetz in his tweet and wrote, "Rep. @mattgaetz invited a white supremacist to the State of the Union, attempted to intimidate a federal witness, and endorsed a sociopathic bigot who applauded the deaths of migrants for congress."

"Charlie Sheen totally carried two and a half men," Gaetz responded shortly after, to which Cryer chimed in, "Is that why, after he left, it lasted for 4 more years and I won an Emmy for Best Actor in a Comedy?"

Things didn't stop there between the two.