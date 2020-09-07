Paris Hilton's Documentary Bombshells: Abuse, Family Secrets and More Revelations

"My mom wanted me to be a Hilton. And I just wanted to be Paris."

And in her new documentary, Paris Hilton is just that: herself.

In her YouTube Originals documentary This Is Paris, which premieres Sept. 14, the 39-year-old DJ and businesswoman opened up for the first time about her childhood trauma, secret abuse she said that she suffered at the Utah boarding school she went to as a teenager and in her romantic relationships, and the her feelings about the infamous sex tape scandal almost 20 years later.

"Something happened in my childhood that I never talked about with anyone," Paris explained in the opening scene of the movie. "I still have nightmares about it. I wish I could bring, like, a camera into my dreams, and, like, show you what it's like. It's terrifying. And I relive that every night. I experienced it and to this day I am still traumatized and I think the only way to have these nightmares stop is to do something about it."