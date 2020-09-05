Justice League's Ray Fisher Responds to Warner Bros.'s Misconduct Investigation Claims

Like his Cyborg character, Ray Fisher isn't going down without a fight.

The Justice League actor is calling out Warner Bros. after the studio alleged he wasn't cooperating with their misconduct investigation. In July, Fisher made accusations about director Joss Whedon's behavior on the set of the 2017 superhero movie, which he took over after Zack Snyder stepped down following a family tragedy.

Per a statement shared with E! News on Saturday, Sept. 5, the day after it was originally released, the studio said Fisher "has falsely claimed, or render any judgments about the Justice League production." However, the actor issued a response on social media.

"Thank you all for the support and for seeing through @wbpictures desperate and scattershot attempt to discredit me to continue protecting those in power," Fisher began his Twiter post.

In reference to Warner Bros.' allegations that he "has declined to speak to the investigator," Fisher tweeted, "I met with the investigator via Zoom on Aug 26th. Below is an email I sent to my team and @sagaftra immediately after."

Fisher uploaded an alleged screenshot of the email he sent his team, which was dated on Aug. 26. To note, E! News has not been able to verify the screenshot's authenticity.