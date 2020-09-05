Kim Kardashian Is Expanding Her Empire in This Lifestyle Space

Kim Kardashian is just getting started.

Make space, Martha Stewart and Gwyneth Paltrow, because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has set her sights on the lifestyle market. The reality TV personality is expanding her empire to include... home décor.

According to docs, which were obtained by E! News, Kim recently trademarked KKW Home.

And although the 39-year-old star has yet to share the details herself, it appears she'll be dipping her feet in the industry with an array of household products.

Per the docs, fans can expect to shop "towels, shower curtains, textiles for home furnishings, comforters, aromatherapy diffusers, bath products, body sponges, bathroom candles, household containers for storing and organizing cosmetics" and so much more.

By the looks of what KKW Home entails, it's easy to see why Kim has decided to enter this space. Given that some of the household items would perfectly complement her other business ventures, like KKW Beauty and SKIMS, this seems like a natural next step.