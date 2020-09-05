Chrissy Teigen Explains Why She's Getting Botox During Her Pregnancy

Chrissy Teigen continues to keep it real.

The Cravings cookbook author admitted that she's been getting Botox while pregnant with her third child. However, her reasoning makes so much sense.

"I get really really bad pregnancy headaches," she began to explain on Twitter on Friday, Sept. 4. "Was thrilled to be cleared to do neck muscle botox along with a crazy combo of beta blocker shots and radio wave frequency something something doctor terms. anyhow man it's just so bad but I see the light finally."

When a fan asked for "more info" about how Botox helps with headaches, Chrissy replied, "Jaw Botox for my grinding was a MUST for my regular headaches. You can also do behind the brow for migraines. Life changing [sic].

The supermodel added, "Yeah if you have the means to go to a neurologist instead of cosmetic it's a lot better and safer because they talk to your OB."