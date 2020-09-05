Chadwick BosemanDwayne Johnson KIM & KYLIEPhotosVideos
Dancing With the Stars Reveals Cast Portraits of Carole Baskin, Chrishell Stause and More

E! News can exclusively reveal the cast portraits for season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, including celebs like Carole Baskin, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Nelly and more!

Dancing With the Stars: The only place to go if you want to see a realtor, an animal activist and a catfish catcher compete to win a disco ball. 

As this year's most bonkers group of celebs prepare to make their Dancing debut on Sept. 14, E! News can exclusively reveal their official portraits! In the photo gallery below, you can see everyone from Carole Baskin to Anne Heche to Nelly cuddling with a pair of mirrorballs—reminiscent of the one they're all hoping to win at the end of this season. 

Some of the celebs had more fun than others in their celebratory photoshoot. Carole fashioned her disco balls into a pair of earrings while Jeannie Mai hugs hers close as if to say she's never letting go of that prize. Anne Heche contemplates hers like Hamlet with the skull and Jesse Metcalfe appears to be offering a disco ball to us personally. 

Thank you, Jesse Metcalfe. What a beautiful gift. 

Meet the Cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 29

Other celebs, like former NBA star Charles Oakley, simply hold theirs. They don't need to do anything else to prove they're in it to win it. 

If you haven't already, scroll down to see the exclusive pics of all those stars plus Justina MachadoSkai JacksonJohnny Weir, Monica Aldama, Nelly, Kaitlyn Bristowe, AJ McLean, Vernon Davis and Nev Schulman. 

Vernon Davis
Vernon Davis
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Vernon Davis
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Skai Jackson
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Skai Jackson
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Nev Schulman
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Nev Schulman
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Nelly
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Nelly
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Monica Aldama
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Monica Aldama
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Kaitlyn Bristowe
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Kaitlyn Bristowe
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Justina Machado
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Justina Machado
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Johnny Weir
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Johnny Weir
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Jesse Metcalfe
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Jesse Metcalfe
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Jeannie Mai
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Jeannie Mai
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Chrishell Stause
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Chrishell Stause
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Charles Oakley
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Charles Oakley
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Carole Baskin
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Carole Baskin
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Anne Heche
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
Anne Heche
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
AJ McLean
ABC/Frank Ockenfels
AJ McLean

Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. on ABC with new host Tyra Banks

The premiere will reveal who each celeb is paired with this season. The list of pros includes Sharna Burgess, Artem Chigvintsev, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Cheryl BurkeVal ChmerkovskiySasha FarberJenna JohnsonKeo MotsepePeta MurgatroydPasha PashkovGleb SavchenkoEmma Slater and newcomers Britt Stewart and Daniella Karagach

