Allow the Cast of The Boys to Warn You About the Newest Superhero, Stormfront

This article contains mild spoilers for the first three episodes of The Boys season two.

Not all superheroes are who they first appear to be.

That's true for most of the supes on The Boys—which returned for season two on Sept. 4—but especially true for its most recent addition. Stormfront, played by Aya Cash, is a character from the comics who was originally a man. Now, she's a woman who at first glance, appears to be a cool, badass lady who takes no s--t. But by episode three, it's clear that the newest member of the Seven is actually pretty terrible. In fact, as Jesse T. Usher, who plays A-Train, tells E! News, "Stormfront sucks."

In the video above, the cast of the Amazon Prime Video drama explains just how much she actually does suck, even compared to Homelander (Antony Starr), the previous worst member of the Seven.

"If you thought Homelander was bad, wait 'til you get a load of Stormfront," Karl Urban, also known as Billy the Butcher, says. "She's a piece of work."