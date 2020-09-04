Score up To 40% off at Cost Plus World Market's Labor Day Furniture Sale

Chadwick BosemanDwayne Johnson KIM & KYLIEPhotosVideos

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you're looking to refresh your home, don't miss out on World Market's up to 40% off furniture sale going on right now. You can spend Labor Day weekend planning out where all of your new pieces will go! Plus, you can even score an extra 10% off on your purchases by opting for curbside pick-up at your local World Market store.

So below, our favorite finds from the World Market furniture sale including dining chairs, accent tables and more.

Blackwash Wood Slat Spence Media Stand

We love the color scheme of this mindi wood media cabinet with its contrasting natural wood base. It has a cable management system that will keep everything tidy.

$400
$300
World Market

Round White Marble And Metal Accent Table

How pretty is this side table with a marble top? Its black triangle base adds visual interest.

$160
$112
World Market

Black And White Woven Rattan Carla Dining Chair Set Of Two

Make your space Instagrammable with these woven rattan dining chairs in black and white. They're inspired by the chairs in European bistros.

$280
$168
World Market

Velvet Channel Back Isadora Dining Chair Set Of Two

Add some elegance to your dining room with these velvet, channel back dining chairs. They're available in blue too.

$360
$252
World Market

Golden Brown Wood Chevron Navu Media Cabinet

How beautiful is the chevron pattern on this acacia wood media cabinet? Its matte black legs add a modern edge.

$550
$412
World Market

Whitewash Carved Wood Zarah Daybed Frame

This highly-detailed daybed frame adds the perfect boho touch. Its made of solid wood and fits a twin-size mattress.

$550
$330
World Market

Ivory Faux Flokati Cypress Chair

How delightful is this fluffy chair? It has a midcentury silhouette and adds great texture to your space.

$200
$140
World Market

Dark Gray Faux Suede Strap Camden Dining Chairs Set Of Two

These dining chairs upholstered in faux leather are so chic. They'll make a statement.

$360
$252
World Market

Gold Metal Clothing Rack

Need more storage? This gold-tone clothing rack doubles as a design statement. Its low shelf is great for shoes or bags.

$140
$84
World Market

Bronze Metal Pipe Sadie Bed

How special is this steel pipe bed? It fits in with so many different design styles. 

$600
$420
World Market

