Inside Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker's Idaho Vacation With Justin and Hailey Bieber

It's time to end summer in the sun.

Well, that certainly was Kendall Jenner's mindset when she recently traveled to Coeur D'Alene in Idaho for four fun days with NBA player Devin Booker.

According to an eyewitness, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star stayed in a lakefront home near the Gozzer Ranch Golf & Lake Club with a group of friends. While there, the model enjoyed plenty of summer activities alongside Devin.

"They had a good time playing on the dock and swimming in the lake every day," an eyewitness shared with E! News. "They spent all of their time outdoors relaxing and being in nature."

And one day during the trip, Kendall and Devin met up with Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Bieber to play golf and tennis. As seen in photos, Kendall kept it casual with a tie-dye shirt and sunglasses while Justin opted for a bright pink button-down.