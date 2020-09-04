Walmart's Labor Day 2020 Sale: See the Top Deals on Beauty, Fashion & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Congrats, you've almost made it to Labor Day weekend, and the sales out there are aplenty! Walmart, as always, has great deals in all categories, from clothing to beauty to home.
Below, shop some of our best finds from Big Sexy Hair, WoodWick and more of your favorite brands at Walmart. And hurry before all the good stuff sells out!
The Original Coolaroo Elevated Pet Dog Bed for Indoors & Outdoors
Treat Fido to a new bed that's elevated off the ground. This one is available in several sizes and colors.
Big Sexy Hair Spray & Play Harder Firm Volumizing Hairspray
You'll love this fast-drying, volumizing hairspray. It even defends against UV rays.
Disposable Mask
You're getting 50 disposable masks here for only $12. And pro tip: These rub off less of your make-up than the fabric kind.
WoodWick Coastal Sunset Large Hourglass Jar
You're getting a whole lot of candle for only $20 here. Soak in the last days of summer with this coastal scent that has a crackling wood wick.
Scoop Long Sleeve Self Belt Pointelle Long Cardigan
Look boho chic in this long, pointelle, 100% cotton cardigan. You can also wear it as a swimsuit cover-up.
Lucky Brand Baley Bootie
Snatch up this bootie for fall at an amazing price point. It has cool side slits and perforated detailing.
Sofia Jeans by Sofia Vergara Skinny Destructed Mid-Rise Ankle Jeans
You're not going to find a better deal on jeans, and these come in both standard and short lengths.
Juicy Couture Viva La Juicy Eau De Parfum
You can shop this compliment-magnet perfume at such a steal at Walmart. The fruity-floral scent comes in a bottle that will look beautiful on your vanity.
Best Choice Products Set of Two Outdoor Acacia Wood Bar Stools With Weather-Resistant Cushions
In the market for some outdoor barstools? Then pick up these with weather-resistant cushions.
Up next, save up to 80% at the Kohl's Labor Day sale. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!