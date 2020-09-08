How Gizelle Bryant Will Celebrate Her 50th Birthday Amid the Ongoing Pandemic

Fifty and fabulous...even in quarantine!

Gizelle Bryant turns 50 years old tomorrow, Sept. 9, but The Real Housewives of Potomac star won't be celebrating how she originally wanted to because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite the unfortunate circumstances, Gizelle is sharing the extravagant b-day plans that are currently on hold.

"Let me tell you something. I have gone back and forth, up and down, with this birthday because yes, it is monumental. I'm turning the big 5-0, and I had planned the year just FYI, I had planned the year!" the Bravo star tells E! News exclusively. "I had trips planned. Me and my girlfriends were doing a girls' trip, we were doing a couples' trip. Then I was going to do just my trip. Like, I had just so many things planned, and clearly that's all been scrapped."

Gizelle reveals she downsized her plans to just a small rooftop gathering at a local hotel last month, but that's now not happening either.