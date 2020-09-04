See Melissa Rivers' Touching Tribute to Mom Joan Rivers On the Anniversary of Her Death

Melissa Rivers is honoring her late mom Joan Rivers.

A message from the 52-year-old star was shared on Twitter Sept. 4, which marked the sixth anniversary of her mother's death.

"It's hard to believe that my mother has been gone for six years now," Melissa wrote alongside an old photo of her with the trailblazing comedian. "Not a day goes by where I don't think about her—her words still guide me and of course make me laugh. I miss her dearly."

Joan died at the age of 81 in 2014. The news came days after the E! Fashion Police host suffered complications while undergoing a throat operation in New York. Joan was later laid to rest at Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan.

"My mother's greatest legacy—that's sort of the big question everybody keeps asking me," Melissa said during a July 2015 interview with AARP. "They say, 'Oh, their children are their great legacy or their children are their great legacy.' But honestly, I think my mother's legacy is laughter. You think of her and you laugh."