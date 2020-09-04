Chadwick BosemanDwayne Johnson KIM & KYLIEPhotosVideos

See Melissa Rivers' Touching Tribute to Mom Joan Rivers On the Anniversary of Her Death

Melissa Rivers paid tribute to her mom, the late Joan Rivers, in a message shared to Twitter on Sept. 4. "I miss her dearly."

Melissa Rivers is honoring her late mom Joan Rivers.

A message from the 52-year-old star was shared on Twitter Sept. 4, which marked the sixth anniversary of her mother's death.

"It's hard to believe that my mother has been gone for six years now," Melissa wrote alongside an old photo of her with the trailblazing comedian. "Not a day goes by where I don't think about her—her words still guide me and of course make me laugh. I miss her dearly."

Joan died at the age of 81 in 2014. The news came days after the E! Fashion Police host suffered complications while undergoing a throat operation in New York. Joan was later laid to rest at Temple Emanu-El in Manhattan.

"My mother's greatest legacy—that's sort of the big question everybody keeps asking me," Melissa said during a July 2015 interview with AARP. "They say, 'Oh, their children are their great legacy or their children are their great legacy.' But honestly, I think my mother's legacy is laughter. You think of her and you laugh."

Joan was born on June 8, 1933. During her lifetime, she brought joy to numerous audiences through her work as a comedian, an actress and a television host. She also received numerous accolades, including a Daytime Emmy, and was posthumously inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2017

To look back at her career and life in pictures, see the gallery below.

Joan Rivers/Facebook
Childhood

Born Joan Alexandra Molinsky in 1933, Rivers grew up in Brooklyn, New York.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images
Early Beginnings

Rivers got her start in show busniness in theater and comedy clubs before scoring her first gig on The Tonight Show on Feb. 17, 1965. 

Julian Wasser/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty Images
Tonight Show Star

Rivers became a staple on Johnny Carson's Tonight Show through the '60s and '70s. In 1986, the pioneering female comic was given her own late night talk show, The Late Show Starring Joan Rivers.

Paul Drinkwater/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
What a Pro

While standing in for Carson, Rivers interviewed countless stars, including a very young Oprah Winfrey!

Paul DeMaria/NY Daily News via Getty Images
Joan's Pride and Joy

On Jan. 20, 1968, Rivers and her husband Edgar Rosenberg welcome daughter Melissa Rivers.

I.C. Rapoport/Getty Images
Loving Mother

Rivers cares for a very young Melissa in 1970.

Getty Images
Brave Face

Although Rivers was known for her biting humor and constant laughter, in May 1987, her life was shocked with tragedy. Rivers' husband Edgar committed suicide in Philadelphia.

Tri-Star Pictures
Pretty in Pink

Rivers was adored by many in the comedy world, even by colorful characters like Miss Piggy.

Time Life Pictures/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Emmy Winner

Rivers won a Daytime Emmy Award in 1990 for her talk show.

Ron Galella/WireImage
Famous Friends

Rivers was a longtime friend of Donald Trump. She even won season eight of his show The Apprentice in 2009!

Ron Galella/WireImage
Deck the Halls

Rivers, an hysterically outspoken Jew, shares a laugh with Dolly Parton at a Christmas party in December 1988.

Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
Do-Gooder

Rivers is pictured here with Brooke Shields at the Fourth Annual March of Dimes Gourmet Gala on Nov. 4, 1991.

Mirek Towski/DMI/The LIFE Picture Collection/Getty Images
Best Friends

Rivers and Melissa shared a truly spectacular bond. Here, the mom-daughter duo are each other's red carpet dates at the Oscars

Jimi Celeste/Getty Images
Passion for Fashion

Rivers was outspoken about her love of fashion. Here, Rivers poses with Michael Kors at the Fifi Awards on June 5, 2001.

I.C. Rapoport/Getty Images
Stand-Up Icon

Rivers never forgot where she got her start. Even in her 80s, she performed countless stand-up comedy shows.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Feather Frenzy

Rivers makes another big fashion statement on the Emmys red carpet in 2003.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images
On the A-List

Even though Rivers was known for trashing the fashions of Hollywood's biggest stars, even A-list celebs like Nicole Kidman had a soft spot in their heart for the legend.

Mychal Watts/WireImage
Red Carpet Ready

Rivers poses with Julie Andrews and Antonio Banderas at the New York premiere of Shrek 2.

E! Entertainment
Fashion Police Family

Rivers, along with Giuliana Rancic, Kelly Osbourne and George Kotsiopoulos, kicked off E!'s brand new weekly Fashion Police show in Sept. 2010.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images for Global Green
Gorgeous & Green

Rivers was a staple at the annual Global Green Oscar party.

Angela Weiss for WireImage
Food Fight!

Rivers wasn't just about biting jabs and X-rated jokes. She also loved physical comedy! Here, she pulls a food fight stunt at a QVC party in Beverly Hills.

Twitter
Move Over, Miley!

The constant comedian, Rivers dressed as Miley Cyrus at the VMAs for her 2013 Halloween costume!

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Kinky Liqueur
Fierce Fashionista

Even in her 80s, Rivers was one stylish diva.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images
A Mother Remembered

Melissa, Rivers' only daughter, announced her mother's death on Sept 4, 2014. "It is with great sadness that I announce the death of my mother," Melissa said. "My mother's greatest joy in life was to make people laugh. Although that is difficult to do right now, I know her final wish would be that we return to laughing soon."

Brian Bowen Smith/E!
RIP

The legendary comedian passed away at the age of 81 after being put on life support following complications from a minor throat surgery.

