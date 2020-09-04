Big Sean Tears Up While Celebrating His New Album Detroit 2

Why would he stop?

Big Sean has been waiting a long time for this moment. The hip-hop sensation's newest album Detroit 2 dropped on Friday, Sept. 4, and he's pretty fired up about it, to say the least. In preparation for the albums release, he posted several fun moments and videos on his Instagram stories to get fans hyped.

In between celebrating with his team, signing posters and showing sweet notes from his girlfriend and fellow musician Jhené Aiko, the rapper took a moment to share his genuine gratitude to his fans for all their support, and he even got a bit emotional over the journey he's taken to get to where he is.

"Its been a long time coming for sure," he shared while looking visibly emotional. "I put my first album out almost 10 years ago, so... just want to say I appreciate it."