YouTube Star Lloyd Cafe Cadena Dead at 26

YouTuber Lloyd Cafe Cadena has passed away at the age of 26. The tragic news was announced on Facebook and came weeks before his 27th birthday.

Lloyd Cafe Cadena, YouTube Star

YouTube star Lloyd Cafe Cadena has died at the age of 26.

The social media personality's passing was announced via his official Facebook page on Friday, Sept. 4—just weeks before his 27th birthday. His cause of death has not been revealed at this time.

"It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena," the statement read. "May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time."

After the news was shared, several fans and fellow content creators paid tribute to Cadena on social media. "This breaks my heart," radio DJ and vlogger Andi Manzano Reyes wrote in the comments section. "You made so many people so happy and have touched many lives including mine. Gone too soon. You will be missed Llyod."

Added host Eric Tai, "This is [crying emoji] darn you 2020!!!!"

Cadena's last YouTube video was shared just last week and his last tweet was posted Sept. 2.

" 11:11 Healing for Everyone!" the tweet read.

Cadena joined YouTube about a decade ago and accumulated millions of followers over the course of his career. From his LC Learns series and unboxing videos to his covers and collaborations, Cadena created a variety of content for his legions of fans during his lifetime.

In addition to creating videos on YouTube, Cadena was an author and a radio DJ. He was also a graduate of Colegio de San Juan de Letran in Manila, Philippines.

