How Demi Lovato's Fiancé Max Ehrich Is Helping Rethink Her Approach To Body Image

The best love brings out the best version of you.

Demi Lovato has had a long few years, but everything brought her to this moment. The singer, who got engaged to actor Max Ehrich earlier this year, isn't one to shy away from talking about the ups and downs she's experienced— and how she's always working towards being the best version of herself.

Thankfully, her future husband is all about encouraging and loving her right where she's at. On Thursday, Sept. 3 the "Sorry Not Sorry" singer took to her Instagram Stories to share a text conversation she had with Max, showing how he's helping her to realign her thoughts and beliefs about herself.

After sharing a silly photo with her man, she joked about "ignoring her double chin" but Max remarked that he "loves every part" of her. Demi replied to the sweet text, "Wait don't ignore it!!! Appreciate it!!"