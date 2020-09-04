Cheer's La'Darius Marshall Gets Support From Teammates After Saying He's Lost His ''Fight''

The cast of Cheer is lifting up La'Darius Marshall after he shared an emotional message to Instagram about losing his "fight."
On Thursday, Sept. 3, La'Darius took to Instagram to share a "message to my people."
"Ladarius Marshall is floating away, going away, fading away. I have hurt people, I have loved people, and I have given all I am to few people. Some people are strong enough to make it in the end but my fight stops here," he wrote. "I have loved so much that when something falls away it takes a piece of me with it. What's left of me is nothing, I'm empty. I hope that when you think of me that you think of positive things that I have brought into your life."
The cheerleader added that he no longer desires to "seem happy" or create a false representation of himself on social media. "I am not what my media shows. I'm a broken kid who has lost his fight, his battle, and his war. Carry on with life, but keep me in your memories," he continued.
La'Darius concluded, "I love each and every single one of you guys. I hope that God shows you the way. Hurt people hurt people, and I'm tired of hurting people. It's ok I'll be smiling wherever I'm going. I have Given up this time."
His post sparked concern among friends and followers, prompting some to reach out, including Cheer co-stars Jerry Harris and Gabi Butler.
In Gabi's comment she expressed how much she cares for her teammate. "I just want to tell you how much of an impact YOU have made on my life. You made me strong when I was weak," she wrote. "You lifted me when I was down. You have made me a better me. I need you to know that you are my EVERYTHING. "
She continued, "I can not stress enough how important you are to not only me, but so many other people. I love you with all my heart, body and soul and I would literally take a bullet for you. Please, please, please just know that you are very loved and cared about."
Jerry also added that he will do "anything" he can to help La'Darius get through "whatever is going on."
Jerry then reflected on their history as roommates and friends, saying that their time together has "been the best thing to happen to me."
"You mean so much to me and others and have made a huge impact on so many people! I want you to know you have so many people that love you so much for YOU! You have made a huge impact on America and they love you so much just like everyone who's close to you!" Jerry urged, "NEVER lose sight of that. It's definitely something that keeps me going when times get tough and trust me THEY DO!! But I know I have family, close friends, and die hard loving fans that support me and build me up and you do as well!"
E! News has reached out to a representative for La'Darius and Netflix.
La'Darius became a well-known figure in the competitive cheer world after starring on the Netflix docuseries Cheer, which highlighted the Navarro College cheer team's journey to championships. In part of the series, La'Darius reflected on his childhood and how he survived sexual abuse as a young boy.
He later told The Cut, "I never wanted to be perceived as a victim... I don't like the word... I know what I've been through, but look how far I made it."