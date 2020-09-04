See How Khloe Kardashian Pulled Off Kourtney's Surprise Social Distancing Birthday Parade

Khloe Kardashian may've been a party planner in another life.

In this all-new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns with new episodes Thursday, Sept. 17, the Good American mogul is seen planning sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebration. While a Kardashian birthday bash isn't unusual for the famous family, a new hurdle the family must overcome is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

In a confessional, Khloe shares, "So, it's Kourtney's birthday and we are going to drive by Kourt's house blasting birthday music, honking horns, annoying all the neighbors and everyone did such a great job decorating their cars."

In the just released footage above, Khloe is seen scrambling as she tries to help friends and family members decorate their cars for Kourtney's surprise birthday parade.

Kendall Jenner remarks while taking in the scene, "This is so cute."

You can say that again, Kendall.

"We're recycling some of True [Thompson]'s balloons for Kendall," Khloe informs helper Tristan Thompson.