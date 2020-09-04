See How Khloe Kardashian Pulled Off Kourtney's Surprise Social Distancing Birthday Parade

Khloe Kardashian may've been a party planner in another life.
In this all-new clip from Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which returns with new episodes Thursday, Sept. 17, the Good American mogul is seen planning sister Kourtney Kardashian's birthday celebration. While a Kardashian birthday bash isn't unusual for the famous family, a new hurdle the family must overcome is the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
In a confessional, Khloe shares, "So, it's Kourtney's birthday and we are going to drive by Kourt's house blasting birthday music, honking horns, annoying all the neighbors and everyone did such a great job decorating their cars."
In the just released footage above, Khloe is seen scrambling as she tries to help friends and family members decorate their cars for Kourtney's surprise birthday parade.
Kendall Jenner remarks while taking in the scene, "This is so cute."
You can say that again, Kendall.
"We're recycling some of True [Thompson]'s balloons for Kendall," Khloe informs helper Tristan Thompson.
After helping decorate Kendall's car, Khloe finds more balloons for Kim Kardashian's car.
"Kim, where's your décor, babe?" the Revenge Body star asks. "I gave Kendall 'Happy' from my house, do you want the 'Birthday'?"
"Yes, please," Kim responds.
Before heading out for the parade, Khloe does a test run with a megaphone, which startles two-year-old True.
"It's me talking, I'm preparing you, 'k?" Khloe says to her daughter. "'Cause, when we go outside of Auntie Kourtney's house I'm gonna say this really loud, ok?"
In order to pull off the surprise, Khloe places a call to niece Penelope Disick and tasks the eight-year-old with getting Kourtney outside.
"You're just gonna have to say, ‘Mom! Can you come outside? I need to show you something,'" the mother of one instructs her niece. "But don't ruin the surprise, you can take all the credit."
At this point, the parade is ready to head out and surprise Kourtney. And it seems that Kourtney is truly surprised as she's seen smiling and filming the festivities.
To see how the birthday parade played out, catch the KUWTK clip above!
For more sisterly moments, be sure to binge KUWTK when it arrives on Peacock Sept. 20.
(E! and Peacock are both part of the NBCUniversal family)