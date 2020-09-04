Bella Thorne's Ex Mod Sun Accuses Her of ''Scamming'' OnlyFans Users After Scandal

Bella Thorne's ex-boyfriend is not impressed with her decision to join OnlyFans.

In a new interview with TooFab, Mod Sun, 33, slammed the former Disney star for exploiting the subscription-based content site—which was popularized in part by sex workers after its launch in 2016—for her own personal gain.

OnlyFans creators and users criticized Bella after they allegedly did not receive the pay-per-view "nude" photo she charged $200 for. Additionally, less than a week after joining the platform, a spokesperson for OnlyFans confirmed to E! News that Bella had already made more than $2 million.

The 22-year-old has since apologized. Bella claimed she joined OnlyFans to research an upcoming role with filmmaker Sean Baker (which he denied) and "remove the stigma behind sex work." Mod Sun, however, isn't buying it.

"There's a lot of people who don't have a voice that are feeling a certain way about what she did because it's insulting what she did to sex workers, you know what I'm saying?" the rapper shared.