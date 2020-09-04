Ulta Beauty’s 21 Days of Beauty Deal of the Day: 50% Off Lancôme and Peter Thomas Roth!

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's time for the shopping event skincare fanatics and makeup addicts have been waiting for: Ulta Beauty's 21 Days of Beauty is here!
From now until Saturday, September 19th, shoppers can stock up on an array of makeup and skincare products at up to 50% off. You can expect amazing buys from brands such as Urban Decay, Mario Badescu, KKW Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics and many more! And if you're not sure about what you're buying, try before you buy with GLAMlab, Ulta Beauty's virtual product try-on (it's free on the brand's app). Just remember: you only have one day to shop each deal, so if you spot something you can't live without, make sure you grab it before it's gone!
For today's deal, you can save 50% off Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara, and 50% off Peter Thomas Roth's Water Drench Cloud Serum and Toner Mist! Check them out below!
Lancôme's Monsieur Big Mascara
Get a faux-lash look without the fuss of falsies by using this volumizing and lengthening mascara. It's smudge-proof, clump-free and flake-free, with a soft brush and wavy fiber bristles that coat every lash with high-intensity, ultra-black pigments.
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Serum
Hydrate your skin to the max with this intense 75% hyaluronic acid complex. The formula also includes sodium PCA to hydrate skin lightly and naturally, silk proteins to leave skin with a soft, smooth feel and a mineral complex of bio-fermented zinc, copper, manganese, iron and silicon to help increase levels of moisture. Get ready to glow!
Peter Thomas Roth Water Drench Hyaluronic Cloud Hydrating Toner Mist
Hydrate, moisturize and clarify the skin with this toner mist, which and helps visibly reduce the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles and pores. Ingredients include super hydrator hyaluronic acid, witch hazel to tone skin and minimize the look of pores, and a combo of silk proteins, elderberry and a complex of sodium PCA, amino acids, vitamin B5 and glycerin to smooth, moisturize and soothe your skin.
