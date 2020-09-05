Chadwick BosemanDwayne Johnson KIM & KYLIEPhotosVideos

See the Most OMG Fashion Moments From the Kentucky Derby Over the Years

The Kentucky Derby always brings out the most outrageous fashion moments for celebrities around the globe! E! has compiled the most fun outfits from over the years.

By Vannessa Jackson Sep 05, 2020 1:00 PMTags
FashionRed CarpetLife/StyleKentucky DerbyCelebrities

Fashion is in the eye of the beholder.

The Kentucky Derby kicks off on Saturday, Sept. 5! It is one of the biggest events in the equestrian world and this year's races will mark the 146th event. Every year, it is a breeding ground for great fashion and big risks.

Sometimes it pays off—staple Dannielynn Birkhead always delights—and other times celebs will go a little too over the top with their bold, colorful looks. We see you Joey Fatone! At the end of the day, it's all part of the fun of celebrating a day out to the course.

Luckily, we've rounded up the most OMG moments of pure fashion delight from the Kentucky Derby red carpet of years past. These celebrity looks did not disappoint—and these stars definitely gave it their all when it came to Southern glam and mega big hats they decided to rock. You've got to see it to believe it.

photos
OMG Red Carpet Fashion Over the Last 30 Years

Scroll through the gallery below to see the most extravagant looks of the Kentucky Derby history!

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Freddie Mercury's Life Is Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

2

Katie Holmes Can't Stop Smiling While Dining With Chef Emilio Vitolo

3

Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Losing "Everything" After Political Remark

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Heavenly Hair Pieces

Johnny Weir is a crowd pleaser on any carpet, but at the Kentucky Derby he made sure to go above and beyond.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock
Overshadowed

At least Taylor Dayne didn't have to worry about the sun getting in her eyes.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Silky Dreams

Joey Fatone opted for a vibrant pattern to set the tone for the day in 2018,

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Mix and Match

Chef Graham Elliot went all out for the event. Patterned jacket, white pants, and matching glass? Don't mind if we do!

AFF-USA/Shutterstock
Daddy Daughter

Dannielynn Birkhead and her dad are always a hit on the Kentucky Derby red carpet, and they stole the show with their pink and yellow frills.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Mint Dream

Golfer Rickie Fowler knew that when in doubt, always had some fun patterns with a mix of bright colors.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Lookin' Dapper

Johnny Knocksville showed up in a suit looking like a modern day Ferris Bueller. The stuntman opted for a slick suit and probably a few pranks.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
So Subtle

Aisha Tyler knows how to steal focus, and when it came time for her to turn up at the Kentucky Derby, she made sure all eyes were on her.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Fit the Pattern

Joey Fatone wanted to make sure he was spotted from miles away in this patterned ensemble for the 2019 event.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Old School

Anthony Anderson was kicking it old school when he showed up to the Derby looking like he was straight out of an old western film.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Rockin' the Red Carpet

Kid Rock looked right at home with his cowboy boots and signature sunglasses look.

Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
Crown & Gown

Natalie Zea nailed this black and red ensemble, and paired it with a faux crown. All hail the queen of the Kentucky Derby!

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Pop of Color

Sometimes in order to fit in you've got to stand out. NeNe Leakes knew all too well how to get all eyes on her.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Talk of the Town

Country superstar Jennifer Nettles returned to her southern roots with the regal and fun outfit.

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock
Blushing Beauties

It's not everyday you get to match with your dad on a red carpet, but these two have never disappointed while at the Kentucky Derby.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Statement Hat

Katie Couric went classy and chic with her flower details.

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Bright Spot

Giada De Laurentiis wasn't afraid to show her wild side with this extravagant number.

AFF-USA/REX/Shutterstock
Animal Connection

Cynthia Bailey switched things up by bringing out the animal prints.

Stephen Lovekin/REX/Shutterstock
Vision in White

Destiny's Child alum Michelle Williams stayed mysterious with this oversized hat obscuring half her face.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Wearing the Blues

This father daughter duo shined bright in their matching powder blue ensembles.

AP Photo/Darron Cummings
Pretty In Pink

Jessica Simpson was almost unrecognizable in this wide brimmed pink hat.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Matching Set

Richard and Tina Lawson opted for a moodier look and kept the mystery alive.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Hat Trick

Laila Ali went old school for her red ensemble with a feathery hat to boast.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Chruchill Downs
Group Shot

The Penatonix decided to embrace the solo look with each member of the group wearing their own specific fashion to the event.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Churchill Downs
Pantsuit Icon

You've got to give it up for Victoria Justice who practically brought her own sun covering with this hat.

Now that's what we call fashion!

Trending Stories

1

The Truth About Freddie Mercury's Life Is Guaranteed to Blow Your Mind

2

Katie Holmes Can't Stop Smiling While Dining With Chef Emilio Vitolo

3

Whoopi Goldberg Reflects On Losing "Everything" After Political Remark

4

Melissa Rivers Remembers Joan Rivers On the Anniversary of Her Death

5
Exclusive

DWTS Reveals Cast Portraits for Season 29