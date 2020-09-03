The Batman Halts Filming as Robert Pattinson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Even the Batman is susceptible to the coronavirus.
According to Deadline and Vanity Fair, Robert Pattinson has tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in production being halted on the highly anticipated film, The Batman.
News of the star's illness comes after WarnerBros. confirmed that they are delaying production because a crew member tested positive. In a statement to Vanity Fair, the company shared, "A member of The Batman production has tested positive for Covid-19, and is isolating in accordance with established protocols. Filming is temporarily paused."
They declined to identify the individual citing privacy concerns.
This is the second time director Matt Reeves and others have had to take a break from their work. In March, they were in the middle of filming the movie in the United Kingdom when the coronavirus pandemic halted all production.
Pattinson later told GQ that he was social distancing in a London apartment, rented for him by WarnerBros., with girlfriend Suki Waterhouse.
"Literally, I'm just barely doing anything," he told the outlet, noting that he's mostly ignored his trainer, also hired for him by The Batman crew.
Despite the delay in production, Reeves was able to cobble together a teaser for the DC Comics picture at the virtual DC FanDome event in August. Reeves said that prior to the shutdown they were able to film about "25 percent" of the movie, some of which can be seen in the trailer.
The dark teaser shared a glimpse at all the key players, including Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell and more. But fans will have to wait to see the full result of the cast's work for awhile, as hinted at with the "?0?1" release date.
Pattinson also made a brief appearance for the event, albeit virtually. In a short speech captured by fans, the Tenet star shared, "As many of you probably already know, we were in the beginning stages of production when COVID hit, so now I'm very anxious to get back to work and continue to form this beloved character. I've always been a massive fan."
Meanwhile, across the pond in the United States, production is slowly resuming with major production companies implementing strict safety requirements.
Reps for Pattinson did not respond to requests for comment.