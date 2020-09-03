Mask or No Mask? How Dancing With the Stars Is Handling Live Shows Amid the Pandemic

Mask on, mask off?

Dancing With the Stars is heading back to the ballroom with some new rules to follow.

As the pandemic continues, all productions have special protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 on set. ABC has already revealed that the pros, including the married ones, will have to quarantine separately to prevent multiple pros having to be replaced in the event of positive coronavirus test. The entire cast is currently quarantining and that arrangement will continue until at least the live shows begin on Sept. 14, though rules could change throughout the season.

As for how the live shows themselves will work, a source tells E! News that the dances will be performed live on the usual Dancing With the Stars set, but there won't be a studio audience.

Every pro and star will be tested daily for COVID-19, and because of that, no masks will be required during the performances.

The show will certainly look different without an audience cheering or booing the judges' harsh comments, but at least we're not in for a whole bunch of sequined face masks.