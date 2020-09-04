Indian Matchmaking's Vinay Reveals What Really Happened With Nadia—And What You Didn't See On TV

When viewers first met Nadia Jagessar in Netflix's hit show Indian Matchmaking, the bubbly New Jersey event planner was instantly relatable in her search for love.

"My ultimate hope for this is just to meet a nice Indian guy who is kind of on the same page as me," Nadia told Mumbai's top matchmaker Sima Taparia on the reality series' first episode. "I'm really ready to put in the time and effort it takes to meet somebody and I am hoping they're willing to do the same."

Although it didn't work out with her first match, Ravi "Guru" Singh, things for Nadia started to take a positive turn after her date with fitness entrepreneur Vinay Chadha.

Fans watched these two immediately connect over the course of several episodes, with their blossoming romance giving viewers hope. However, that came to a screeching halt when Vinay seemed to flake on his planned movie date with Nadia. Then, weeks later, he didn't show up to what appeared to be a pre-planned dessert date in which he was set to meet her friends for the first time.