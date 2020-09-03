Jonathan Bennett's Throwback Photo With Mean Girls Co-Star Lacey Chabert Is So Fetch

Nothing mean about this post!
The only thing that has remained more iconic than the film Mean Girls itself, is the long-lasting relationships of some of the most important cast members from the hit 2004 film. Jonathan Bennett has never shied away from what the film has meant to him over the years and how it brought him one of his best friends.
Lacey Chabert, who starred as the lovable yet naïve Gretchen Weiners, and Jonathan have remained friends since the film wrapped more than a decade ago. Now, Jonathan is taking to social media to shout out his longtime friend and reminisce on some of their best memories.
"Today's #TBT is sponsored by love," he captioned an old photo of the pair. "There are certain people that come into your life and it's never the same again. 16 years ago this beautiful girl went shopping with me at the mall, and I was awestruck by her heart and her beauty."
He continued, "Little did I know that she would be a rock for me throughout the next 16 years and see me through the ups and downs of life and show business." The leading man thanked his former co-star for her love and support throughout the sometimes rocky world that is Hollywood.
"She has stood by me and been a beacon of light and love when I have felt lost," he finished the sweet post. "So today I want to just send her extra love for just being her. The world is better because you are in it."
The film has remained a classic staple of teenage angst and romantic comedies and brought joy to millions, so its always beautiful to see that the bonds were just as strong off camera as they were on.
Lacey also revealed last year that she would be very interested in doing a Mean Girls sequel. "Gretchen is one of my most favorite characters I've ever had the opportunity to play," she shared. "And I think to revisit where those women would be in their lives now would be really fun. Who knows?"
That would definitely be grool!