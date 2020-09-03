Chadwick BosemanDwayne Johnson KIM & KYLIEPhotosVideos

Italian Luxury Brand Giuliva Heritage Teams up With H&M for a Menswear-Inspired Line

Shop their sustainable womenswear collection inspired by a man's wardrobe.

By Carolin Lehmann Sep 03, 2020 6:39 PMTags
FashionLife/StyleShoppingShopShop Fashion
E-Comm: Giuliva Heritage x H&ME! Illustration

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

The Italian luxury brand Giuliva Heritage has teamed up with H&M for a timeless womenswear line inspired by menswear silhouettes. The brand's founders, Margherita Cardelli Cavaliere and husband Gerardo Cavaliere, opted for recycled fabrics for their sustainable line that's inspired by Gerardo's closet.

"Together, we created easy transitional pieces with designs that stand the test of time," the Cavalieres said in a statement. "We have always been passionate about authentic, meaningful fashion that lasts, and this collection undoubtedly captures that."

Below, shop some highlights from this Italian luxury-inspired collection. And hurry, because everything is selling out fast!

read
Save up To 80% at the Kohl's Labor Day Sale

Dress Pants

These houndstooth-patterned, ankle-length pants are perfect for fall. They have a high-waisted fit with pleats. 

$50
H&M

Single-breasted Blazer

Look sharp in this single-breasted twill blazer. You can roll up its sleeves to reveal a striped lining.

$50
H&M

Trending Stories

1

Winston Duke Recalls What Chadwick Boseman Told Him at Marvel Audition

2

Aubrey O'Day Slams "Sick" and "Degrading" Comments About Her Body

3

Caitlyn Jenner's 5 Big Admissions From Rob Lowe's Podcast

Wool-blend Coat

Invest in this calf-length coat made of wool. It has a removable tie belt to emphasize your waist. 

$199
H&M

Shawl-collar Blouse

How elegant is this shawl-collar blouse? It has a V-neck and contrasting buttons. 

$35
H&M

Wrap-front Skirt

This calf-length skirt has a gold button at the front and a high-waisted fit. It pairs perfectly with the rest of the line.

$40
H&M

Fine-knit Turtleneck Sweater

You can't go wrong with this classic turtleneck sweater with ribbing. It comes in three colors. 

$25
H&M

Up next, how Selena Gomez's makeup line really holds up. And if you're not done shopping yet, sign up for the Shop With E! email newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Winston Duke Recalls What Chadwick Boseman Told Him at Marvel Audition

2

Caitlyn Jenner's 5 Big Admissions From Rob Lowe's Podcast

3

Aubrey O'Day Slams "Sick" and "Degrading" Comments About Her Body

4

Chelsea Houska Says Her Latest Pregnancy Is “Throwing Me for a Loop”

5

Trevor Noah and Minka Kelly Have Been Dating for "Several Months"