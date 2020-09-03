Amanda Kloots Reveals Heartfelt Anniversary Gift to Late Husband Nick Cordero

Amanda Kloots continues to celebrate her love story with Nick Cordero.

Close to two months after the Broadway star passed away from complications caused by coronavirus, Nick's wife is marking what would have been their third wedding anniversary with a special present.

"Happy 3rd Anniversary Nick!" Amanda shared through Instagram on Sept. 3. "For your gift, I give you music—the release of your song, ‘Not Far Away.' I think you'd love it and be very proud."

In her social media post, Amanda showcased a wedding video filled with photos captured by Andrew Holtz at The Skylark in New York City.

"The song is playing in this video," she explained. "Nick loves writing, recording and releasing music. He always got so nervous on the day ‘it was now available to download.' I fully understand why now having released the song today. It's your heart and soul for the world to hear. Please enjoy our duet, ‘Not Far Way,' now available for download."